Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler, looks on from her vehicle after her promulgation case in Manila, Philippines, 15 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Maria Ressa, CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler, looks on during a press conference after her promulgation case in Manila, Philippines, 15 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa faces up to six years in prison after being convicted on Monday in a contentious cyber libel case, triggering alarms about the state of press freedom in the country.

"The decision for me is devastating because it essentially says that we are wrong," 56-year-old Ressa said in a press conference on her way out of the court after the announcement of the verdict. "It’s a blow to us, but it’s also not unexpected considering we are going to stand up against any kind of attack against press freedom." EFE-EPA