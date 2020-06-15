Philippine journalist Maria Ressa faces up to six years in prison after being convicted on Monday in a contentious cyber libel case, triggering alarms about the state of press freedom in the country.
"The decision for me is devastating because it essentially says that we are wrong," 56-year-old Ressa said in a press conference on her way out of the court after the announcement of the verdict. "It’s a blow to us, but it’s also not unexpected considering we are going to stand up against any kind of attack against press freedom." EFE-EPA