Philippines journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa said Wednesday that she and her team will continue to "hold the line" and defend their rights after authorities ordered the shutdown of her news organization, Rappler.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday morning said in a statement that a decision to revoke Rappler's certificates of incorporation was upheld following appeal as it violated restrictions imposed on foreign ownership of mass media, as several judicial decisions since 2018 have maintained.