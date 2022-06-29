Journalists Maria Ressa (L) and Dmitry Muratov (R) receive the Nobel Peace Prize, in Oslo, Norway, 10 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Cornelius Poppe Norway out NORWAY OUT

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa speaks during the award ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo, Norway, 10 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Heiko Junge NORWAY OUT

Maria Ressa (C), CEO and Executive Editor of online news site Rappler and President of Rappler Holdings Corporation, arrives to post bail on her cyber libel case at a local court in Manila, Philippines, 14 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALECS ONGCAL

Philippines journalist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa said Wednesday that she and her team will continue to "hold the line" and defend their rights after authorities ordered the shutdown of her news organization, Rappler.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday morning said in a statement that a decision to revoke Rappler's certificates of incorporation was upheld following appeal as it violated restrictions imposed on foreign ownership of mass media, as several judicial decisions since 2018 have maintained.