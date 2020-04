Mariachi on New York subway doing what he can to brighten pandemic's gloom

The few people still using the New York subway travel in silence these days, wearing masks that cover mouth and nose and keeping their distance from fellow riders to avoid picking up - or spreading - the coronavirus. Only the announcements of station arrivals on the overhead loudspeakers and the squealing of the wheels break the monotony of the trip.

That is, until Nelson Vladimir Salmeron shows up in the cars, the mariachi on the No. 7 Line.