The widow and now political successor to Marielle Franco, a popular Brazilian human rights activist who was shot and killed in 2018, said her election this month to Rio de Janeiro's city council will give her a platform to fight against rightist Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's "policies of hate."
Marielle Franco's widow intends to stop "Bolsonaro's hate policy"
Monica Benicio, a newly elected Rio de Janeiro councilwoman and the widow of Marielle Franco, a popular human rights activist who was killed in 2018, poses for a photo during an interview with Efe on 26 November 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
