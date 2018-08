Photograph showing new Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez and his wife Silvana Lopez after his swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Photograph showing new Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez and his wife Silvana Lopez during a Te Deum to celebrate the Virgin of Asuncion in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Courtesy Mario Abdo Benitez Press

Photograph showing new Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez and his wife Silvana Lopez after his swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in Asuncion, Paraguay, Aug 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Mario Abdo Benitez sworn in as Paraguay's new president

Conservative Mario Abdo Benitez was sworn in Wednesday as Paraguay's president for the next five years in a ceremony attended by several foreign chiefs of state.

The 46-year-old Abdo Benitez received the presidential baton and sash from House Speaker Silvio Ovelar.