A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies claims to show a mass grave site adjacent to an existing village cemetery on the northwestern edge of Manhush, some 20 kilometers west of Mariupol, Ukraine, 30 March 2022 (issued 21 April 2022).

A mass grave with as many as 9,000 human corpses discovered in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is “the new Babyn Yar,” its mayor said, referring to the shooting of thousands of Ukrainians, mostly Jews, in Nazi-occupied Kyiv during the Holocaust.

Vadym Boychenko posted Telegram pictures of the large mass grave, saying it could contain 3,000 to 9,000 bodies near the besieged city that the Russians say they have “liberated.”