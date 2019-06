Former US Army Secretary Mark Esper arrives at the Pentagon on June 24, 2019, to take over as acting defense secretary after the departure of Patrick Shanahan (not shown). EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

The former secretary of the Army, Mark T. Esper, on Monday took over as acting defense secretary, replacing Patrick Shanahan, who last week announced his resignation, although he had not yet been confirmed in the post by the Senate.

Esper, 55, a reserve Army lieutenant colonel, has held top posts in institutions such as the Aerospace Industries Association and the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank, and he was the top congressional lobbyist for Raytheon, a key defense contractor.