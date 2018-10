Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Maria Reyes Maroto Illera speaks during an entrepreneurs meeting at the Cervantes Institute in Beijing, China, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Spain's industry, trade and tourism minister on Thursday presented the main attractions of Spain to the largest tourism enterprises of China during the third day of her visit to the country, which has a growing number of people traveling abroad.

Maroto Reyes said China is a priority country for the Spanish government, and with the slogan “Spain is Special,” highlighted its cultural, historical-artistic, architectural and gastronomic heritage.