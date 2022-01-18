The family of slain civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968) marched on Monday along with hundreds of other people in Washington DC to demand that the US Senate approve a bill critical for protecting the right to vote, given the restrictions on exercising that right recently imposed by Republicans in many states.

On Martin Luther King Day, a US national holiday, the demand for voting rights protections was more strident than ever with 2022 being the year of mid-term elections and amid the restrictions Republican state legislatures around the country have placed on voting, moves that affect minorities above all.