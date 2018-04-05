Everyone remembers Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech but not as many as recall "I've been to the mountaintop," that last great sermon the civil rights leader gave in Memphis on the eve of his assassination and in which he predicted - without fear - his own death, without knowing that it was so close.

"Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I'm not concerned about that now. I just want to do God's will. And He's allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I've looked over. And I've seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land!" King said at the Mason Temple on April 3, 1968.