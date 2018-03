The president of the Peruvian Congress Luis Galarreta presides over a plenary session that debates the acceptance of the resignation of the president of Peru, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, in Lima, Peru, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

General view of a plenary session of the Peruvian Congress that debates the acceptance of the resignation of the President of the country Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, in Lima, Peru, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peruvian elect President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski next to Vice President and Minister of Transports and Communications Martin Vizcarra (L) in Lima, Peru, Jul. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ERNESTO ARIAS

The vice president of Peru arrived in Lima on Thursday from Canada to be sworn-in as president.

Martin Vizcarra, who was received by hundreds of supporters at the Jorge Chavez International Airport, will replace Pedro Pablo Kuczynski after he stepped down earlier this week.