The oral arguments in the trial of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli in the case against him for illegal wiretapping and embezzlement will begin on March 12 in regular court, the Panamanian judiciary said on Monday.

The 66-year-old Martinelli, who governed the country from 2009-2014, has been in precautionary custody in a minimum security prison since last June after being extradited by the United States and stands accused of four counts that could result in his receiving a 21-year prison sentence.