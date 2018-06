A woman lays flowers at a memorial to honor the shooting victims at The Capital newspaper, on Bestgate Road in Annapolis, Maryland, United States, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rod Lamkey Jr.

Friday's edition of The Capital is seen for sale in a newspaper box on Main Street in Annapolis, Maryland, United States, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rod Lamkey Jr.

The front page of Friday's edition of The Capital in Annapolis, Maryland, United States, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rod Lamkey Jr.

The state of Maryland's Attorney General's Office filed murder charges against Jarrod Ramos, the suspected shooter at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis, official sources said Friday.

According to court documents viewed by EFE, Ramos will face five first-degree murder charges, although additional charges may be filed, as three people were also injured during the shooting.