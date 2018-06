A video grab shows police at the scene of a shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, USA, Jun 28, 2018. EPA/GREG MILLER

Anne Arundel County Deputy Police Chief William Krampf (R) briefs the news media on the situation outside the scene of a shooting at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis, Maryland, USA, Jun 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAY FLEMING

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting acted out of revenge, authorities say

The suspect in the shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, that killed five people on Thursday acted out of revenge, a law enforcement official said, as the police continued to interrogate him for further details.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon inside the office of the Capital Gazette, Maryland's main newspaper.