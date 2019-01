A handout image released on 22 January 2019 shows dead fish along the banks of Lake Inverell in eastern Australia. The mass fish kill crisis in the state of New South Wales also affected the state's north with thousands of carcasses found on the banks of Lake Inverell. EPA-EFE/FILE/Ty Edmonds HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

A handout picture released on 29 January 2019 of dead fish in the Menindee weir pool, Australia. Officials found hundreds of thousands of dead fish in the Menindee weir pool and neighbouring waterways, including bony herring, golden perch and carp. (EPA-EFE/Graeme McCrabb HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Hundreds of thousands of fish were found dead in the Darling River in southeastern Australia in the third environmental disaster of its kind in two months, official sources said Tuesday.

New South Wales Regional Water Minister Niall Blair confirmed the new case after photographs of dead fish, which were published by Menindee residents, emerged on Monday.