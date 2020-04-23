Funeral service workers pause in their work of transferring bodies of Covid-19 victims from refrigerated units at the Joao Lucio Hospital in Manaus, Brazil, on April 22, 2020. EFE-EPA/ Raphael Alves

In the largest cemetery in Manaus, they have begun burying coffins in mass graves. Enough funeral services cannot be held and public hospitals are being overwhelmed by the increase in the number of deaths and cases of Covid-19 in the state of Amazonas, one of Brazil's regions hardest-hit by the pandemic.

Before the arrival of the coronavirus in Amazonia, Manaus averaged 20-35 burials per day, but now that number has tripled to about 100 per day, according to what Mayor Arthur Virgilio Neto, a former senator, told EFE.