A 7 June 2022 photo provided by the Dominican Republic's president's office that shows Presient Luis Abinader (center) and other officials and family members of the deceased attending a Mass at the National Palace in Santo Domingo for slain Environment Minister Orlando Jorge Mera. EFE/Presidency of the Dominican Republic

A Mass was held here Tuesday at a chapel inside the National Palace for Environment and Natural Resources Minister Orlando Jorge Mera, a day after he was shot dead at his office by a close personal friend.

That ceremony attended by President Luis Abinader and other senior officials marked the start of the funeral proceedings for the 55-year-old politician, who will lie in state until Wednesday at a funeral home in Santo Domingo.