Thousands of Indonesian Muslims attend a rally held to commemorate the '212' rallies against former Jakarta Governor Basuki 'Ahok' Tjahaja Purnama in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Tens of thousands of people, mostly dressed in white and waving national and Islamic flags, marched on the streets of Jakarta on Sunday to commemorate the second anniversary of the 212 movement, which comes a few months ahead of presidential elections in Indonesia in April.

According to consultancy Concord Review, at least 80,000 people took part in the demonstration, which was peaceful in nature.