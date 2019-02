A view of a looted plaque on a monument to the "Virgen María Auxiliadora" (Virgin Mary Help of Christians", author unknown, in Caracas, Venezuela. Feb. 6, 2019. EFE-EPA

A view of the damaged monument "Homenaje al buen ciudadano" (Homage to a good citizen) by Elda Navarrete in Carcas, Venezuela, Feb. 6, 2019. EFE-EPA

For months now public art in the Venezuelan capital has steadily started to vanish from squares, streets and even the subway in a growing trend of public art looting, as reported by an NGO tracking the events.

The Institutional Assets and Monuments (IAM) NGO in Venezuela has reported a sharp increase in the theft of public artworks including 40 busts, 31 statues, six cemeteries and 6,732 tombstones of varying value.