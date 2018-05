A bride takes part in a mass marriage ceremony under Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojna (chief minister's welfare scheme) in Bhopal, India, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJEEV GUPTA

Dozens of Muslim couples got married in a mass wedding ceremony sponsored by the government in the central Indian city of Bhopal on Saturday, an efe-epa journalist reported.

The mass wedding between 82 couples was organized by the government of the state of Madhya Pradesh, under the Mukhyamantri Nikah Yojna (chief minister's mass marriage scheme).