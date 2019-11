A sign advertises Juul pods, used for vaping in e-cigarettes, outside of a store in New York, New York, USA, 13 September 2019. EPA-EFE file/JUSTIN LANE

A man uses a vaping machine to inhale while inside a store in Dallas, Texas, USA, 06 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Massachusetts on Wednesday become the first state in the United States to ban flavored tobacco and nicotine vaping products, including menthol cigarettes, after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law a bill to that effect.

This law seeks to make these flavored tobacco products less attractive to the youth amid a wave of vaping-related illnesses and deaths. EFE-EPA