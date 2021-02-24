People mount a protest in Cali, Colombia, on 11 August 2020, to demand justice for five minors killed in a massacre. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Guzman Jr./File

Colombia suffered 76 massacres resulting in 292 deaths last year, more than doubling the number in 2020 and the highest one-year total since 2014, according to a report from the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) presented here Tuesday.

Though the Andean nation's homicide rate declined slightly in 2020, from 25 to 23.7 murders for every 100,000 residents, the year saw an intensification of violence and an increase in "territorial and social control" exercised by criminals and other armed groups.