A driver tries to navigate an intersection in Montevideo, Uruguay, during the massive blackout on June 16, 2019, that started in Argentina and also affected Paraguay. EPA-EFE/Concepcion M. Moreno

A view of a dark street in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, during the massive blackout on June 16, 2019, that also affected Uruguay and part of Paraguay. EPA-EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina

A view of a dark street in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, during the massive blackout on June 16, 2019, that also affected Uruguay and part of Paraguay. EPA-EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina

Massive blackout caused by failure in grid, Argentine gov't says

A "collapse" in the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI) caused the "massive outage in electric energy" across Argentina and Uruguay, the Energy Secretariat said Sunday.

President Mauricio Macri said the outage was being "fully investigated."