Bangladeshi firefighters and locals try to extinguish fire at Chawk bazar's Churihatta area, Old Dhaka, Bangladesh, late 20 February 2019. According to local media report at least 16 people received burn injuries and 48 others were injured in a fire that broke out at a residential area of Chawk bazar in Old Dhaka. Thirty-seven firefighting units were working to bring the flames under control. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

At least 67 people died and 55 others were injured in a massive fire during the early hours of Thursday in Old Dhaka, which spread through several houses after starting in a building in the Chawkbazar area.

"At least 67 people have died in the incident, and we still have to make sure of the number of the injured people," the capital's fire service spokesman, Mahfuzur Rahman, told EFE about the incident that destroyed parts of the Chawkbazar neighborhood.