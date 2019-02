Bangladeshi firefighters and locals try to extinguish fire at Chawk bazar's Churihatta area, Old Dhaka, Bangladesh, late Feb. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Local residents view the aftermath of a fire that broke out in the aftermath of a fire that broke out in the Chawkbazar area of Old Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

At least 70 people died and dozens of others were injured in a massive fire during the early hours of Thursday in Old Dhaka, which spread through several houses after starting in a building in the Chawkbazar area.

"At least 70 people have died in the incident," the Bangladesh capital's fire service spokesman Kamrul Hasan told EFE about the incident that destroyed parts of the Chawkbazar neighborhood.