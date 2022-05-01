The traditional parade for International Workers' Day was held once again in Cuba on Sunday after being suspended for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, a festive occasion with a massive turnout - tens of thousands of people - chanting slogans and carrying signs supporting the island's communist government.

Participants began marching at 7 am and the parade continued for about three hours with Cuban music playing and speakers addressing the crowd loudly through megaphones as the marchers passed by the stage where government officials, headed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and his predecessor Raul Castro, watched the proceedings.