Protesters take part in a rally to demand a complete withdrawal of an extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, Jun 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong began a protest Sunday calling for the complete withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill and the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, EFE reported from the scene.

The protesters, the vast majority of whom were dressed in black as a symbol of what they consider to be a loss of democracy in Hong Kong, also urge that Lam, who has only suspended the bill temporarily, must condemn the excessive use of police force during the protests Wednesday.