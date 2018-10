Thousands of protesters gather Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Argentina's Congressional Plaza to reject the proposed 2019 budget, which critics say "signifies more hunger and more poverty for the neediest sectors." EFE-EPA/Carlota Ciudad

Thousands of people gathered Tuesday in Argentina's Congressional Plaza to reject the proposed 2019 budget, which critics say signifies more hunger and more poverty for the neediest sectors.

"The government's policies need a change of direction. We hope they will listen to us because, from utility rate hikes to the poverty and hunger, they're making us suffer more every day," Dina Sanchez, representative of the Dario Santillan Popular Front and one of the protest organizers, told EFE.