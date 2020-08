People participate in a demonstration called against the Government, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

People participate in a demonstration called against the Government, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 17 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Thousands of demonstrators took to the street in cities across Argentina on Monday to protest against President Alberto Fernandez’s planned judicial reform and extension of quarantine measures against COVID-19.

Protesters gathered in Argentina’s largest cities including Cordoba, Mendoza, Santa Fe, Tucuman and Olivos, the site of one of the president's official residences. EFE-EPA