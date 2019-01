Firefighters, civil protection officers and specialist Civil Guard rescue teams coordinate a rescue operation to find a two year-old boy who fell down a groundwater prospecting well in the southern Spanish municipality of Totalá, Málaga. Jan, 14. 2019. EFE

Massive rescue operation to find toddler trapped in well in southern Spain

The search for a two-year-old boy who fell down a groundwater prospecting well was underway led by a 100-strong rescue team, authorities told EFE Monday.

The little boy was outdoors on a walk with his family on Sunday afternoon when he fell into the well – 110 meters (361 feet) deep and only 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) wide – located on a private estate in the southern Spanish municipality of Totalán.