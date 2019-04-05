South Korean President Moon Jae-in (3-R) receives a report on the current state of a devastating forest fire in the northeastern border county of Goseong at the National Crisis Management Room of the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An official at the situation room of the northeastern border county of Goseong briefs Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on the current state of a devastating forest fire, South Korea, Apr. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean officials load relief goods onto a truck to deliver them to the victims of a devastating forest fire in Sokcho, South Korea, Apr. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Soldiers try to put out embers from a fire on a mountain in Sokcho, South Korea, Apr. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Burnt vehicles fill a junkyard after being hit by a massive forest fire that started the previous day, in Sokcho, South Korea, Apr. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Firefighters try to extinguish a still burning house gutted by a massive forest fire in Sokcho, South Korea, Apr. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A house is still burning after a massive fire engulfed the area, in Gangneung, South Korea, Apr. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A massive fire has ripped through around 500 hectares of forest and urban areas along the northeastern coast of South Korea, killing at least one person and injuring several others, apart from damaging hundreds of buildings and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people, local news agency Yonhap reported on Friday.

The South Korean government has declared the fire - which has spread over one fourth area of the eastern coast and affected four different counties - a national disaster due to its massive scale.