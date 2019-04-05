A massive fire has ripped through around 500 hectares of forest and urban areas along the northeastern coast of South Korea, killing at least one person and injuring several others, apart from damaging hundreds of buildings and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people, local news agency Yonhap reported on Friday.
The South Korean government has declared the fire - which has spread over one fourth area of the eastern coast and affected four different counties - a national disaster due to its massive scale.