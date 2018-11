US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (4th l.) and US Defense Secretary James Mattis (3rd l.) meet with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe (c. r.) and other Chinese officials; they are expected to resume high-level talks about security and diplomacy EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

US Defense Secretary James Mattis will receive at the Pentagon this Friday his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, with whom he is expected to resume high-level talks about security and diplomacy, official sources said.

The American will offer Wei a gala reception at the headquarters of the US Defense Department at 1:30 pm, an event that will lead to a bilateral meeting of the two countries' delegations.