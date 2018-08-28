Secretary of Defense James Mattis holds a press conference at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford (not shown), on Aug. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

Defense Secretary James Mattis on Tuesday refused to rule out resuming joint military maneuvers with South Korea next year, exercises that were suspended in June as a "goodwill gesture" vis-a-vis Pyongyang.

"We suspended several of the largest exercises, but we did not suspend the rest, so there are ongoing exercises all the time on the peninsula. The reason you've not heard much about them is (so) North Korea could not in any way misinterpret those as somehow breaking faith with the negotiation," Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon.