US Defense Secretary James Mattis said Thursday that, although he believes that the Syrian regime staged a chemical attack on the town of Douma last weekend, authorities are still working to gather evidence and that can only be done by a team of inspectors.

"I believe there was a chemical attack and we are looking for the actual evidence," Mattis said in an appearance before the House Armed Services Committee, at which he expressed his hope that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will authorize an investigation into the matter by the Organization to Prohibit Chemical Weapons (OPCW).