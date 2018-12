US Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis (c) listens to President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House on Oct. 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo/File

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Gen. James Mattis will leave the post of defense secretary.

"General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years," Trump wrote on Twitter.