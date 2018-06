US Secretary of Defense James Mattis talks to the media prior to the arrival of German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (not in the picture) at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, Jun 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis talks to the media prior to the arrival of German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (not in the picture) at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, Jun 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The Defense Secretary of the United States will travel to Seoul next week to meet with his South Korean counterpart and analyze the current military situation on the Korean peninsula amid the ongoing rapprochement with North Korea.

The meeting between James Mattis and Song Young-moo is scheduled for Jun. 28, a spokesperson for the South Korean Ministry of National Defense confirmed to EFE.