The United States defense secretary paid a symbolic visit on Wednesday to an old US airbase, Bien Hoa in southern Vietnam, where Washington has pledged to clean up the area contaminated by the toxic defoliant Agent Orange.

"I just want to get eyes on it so when I go back and I talk to Congress, I can tell them my impression with actually having seen the site," James Mattis told the press during his flight to Ho Chi Minh City, where he began his two-day official visit to the country on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral defense ties.