US Secretary for Defense Jim Mattis speaks during his press conference at the end of second day of a Nato Defense Ministers Council meeting at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Oct 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

The United States Secretary of Defense on Tuesday began a visit to Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City and is set to meet his Vietnamese counterpart to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries.

James Mattis told media that Vietnam was growing as a partner of the US in defense during his second visit to the country this year after visiting Hanoi in January.