Argentine President Mauricio Macri (l), who is running for re-election, and his main challenger, Alberto Fernandez (r), at a debate on Oct. 20, 2019, in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

An engineer and an attorney are the main presidential hopefuls in the run-up to the Argentine election. Mauricio Macri, age 60 and the current head of state, and Peronist Alberto Fernandez, also 60, are vying to lead the country, which is going through crisis after crisis.

Macri was born Feb. 8, 1959, and Fernandez on April 2 in that year, but they have little else in common as they face off at the polls next Sunday with the latter as the clear favorite, according to recent voter surveys.