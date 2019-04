Mauritanian advocate for the abolition of slavery and candidate for the presidential elections Biram Dah Abeid speaks during an interview with EFE News Agency in Madrid, Spain, March 23,2019 EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Mauritanian advocate for the abolition of slavery and candidate for the presidential elections Biram Dah Abeid poses for a photo prior to an interview with EFE News Agency in Madrid, Spain, March 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

Slavery is still very much alive in the Arab-Muslim world and particularly affects black people from sub-Saharan Africa who are considered “slaves by nature,” according to the Mauritanian Nelson Mandela.

The practice is suffered by tens of millions of people not only in Africa, fostered by extreme poverty and migration towards Europe, the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, where mass Asian migration has sought job opportunities.