British Prime Minister Theresa May makes a short televised address regarding Brexit from No. 10 Downing Street in London on March 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Chris J. Ratcliffe / Pool

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday evening that Parliament must make the "final decision" on whether the United Kingdom abandons the European Union with an agreement with the bloc or in a non-negotiated manner or postpones its break with Europe.

May, who asked Brussels for an extension until June 30 before Brexit goes into effect, made a short televised address to the nation from her official residence at No. 10 Downing Street after a meeting with representatives of the opposition parties.