Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (L), his predecessor and First Secretary of the Communist Party Raul Castro (C), and the President of the Communist Party of Chile Guillermo Teillier (R) celebrate International Workers' Day at the Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Cubans in their hundreds of thousands marched Tuesday to celebrate International Workers' Day, though recognition of workers' rights was notably absent, and with all attention directed toward support for the new president and the continuing importance of the Revolution.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel, accompanied by his predecessor Raul Castro, still secretary of the all-powerful Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, the only legal party), presided over the principal act celebrated in the Plaza de la Revolucion in Habana, through which paraded, according to official sources, some 900,000 people, with a greater presence of young people than in other years.