People march during a demonstration on the occasion of International Workers' Day in Curitiba, Brazil, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

People march during a demonstration on the occasion of International Workers' Day in Curitiba, Brazil, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

People march during a demonstration on the occasion of International Workers' Day in Curitiba, Brazil, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDESON ALVES

Brazilian organized labor turned this year's International Workers' Day into a public outcry to demand the release of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been serving a prison sentence on a corruption conviction since April 7.

The seven largest unions organized a thousands-strong demonstration in the southern city of Curitiba, near the police precinct where Lula is serving a 12-year and one-month sentence.