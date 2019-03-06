The United Kingdom's prime minister on Wednesday doubled down on her pledge to deliver Brexit on the date she has agreed with the European Union despite the lack of parliamentary support for her deal, although the country's exit from the bloc was soon overshadowed during the weekly questions session by a pressing domestic matter, the rise of knife crime.

Theresa May kicked off her intervention in the House of Commons with a seasonal reference to Brexit after a backbench member of her Conservative Party asked whether she agreed that voting in favor of the government's withdrawal agreement as a positive resolution for Lent might do the House some good.