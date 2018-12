German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and British Prime Minister Theresa May (C) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

May meets Germany's Merkel in bid to keep her Brexit deal alive

The United Kingdom's prime minister on Tuesday met with the German Chancellor in Berlin as part of a whistle-stop tour to meet European leaders for further discussions on Brexit a day after she decided to delay a vote on her deal on the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

Theresa May met fellow conservative politician Angela Merkel in the German capital having traveled from the Hague, where she had a breakfast meeting with her Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.