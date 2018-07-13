The 'Donald Trump Baby Blimp' balloon flies next to the statue of Winston Churchill (R) in Parliament Square during a protest in London, Britain, July 13, 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

UK Prime Minister Theresa May (2-L) with US President Donald J. Trump (L) and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (3-L) at the start of the bilateral meeting at Chequers in Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. EPA/CHRIS RATCLIFFE / POOL

UK Prime Minister Theresa May (2-R), US President Donald J. Trump (2-L) with US ambassador to the United Kingdom Woody Johnson (L) and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt (R) at the start of the bilateral meeting at Chequers in Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. EPA/CHRIS RATCLIFFE / POOL

UK Prime Minister Theresa May (L) shakes hands with US President Donald J. Trump (R) as he arrives for their bilateral meeting at Chequers in Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. EPA/CHRIS RADCLIFFE / POOL

The prime minister of the United Kingdom and the president of the United States attended a military parade at the Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst in southern England on Friday, their first meeting after a tabloid newspaper published a contentious interview with the American head of state.

President Donald Trump's official Marine One helicopter took off from Winfield House, the US Ambassador's residence in London, and was seen flying into the academy in the English county of Berkshire, where May welcomed him.