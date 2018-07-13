The prime minister of the United Kingdom and the president of the United States attended a military parade at the Royal Military Academy of Sandhurst in southern England on Friday, their first meeting after a tabloid newspaper published a contentious interview with the American head of state.
President Donald Trump's official Marine One helicopter took off from Winfield House, the US Ambassador's residence in London, and was seen flying into the academy in the English county of Berkshire, where May welcomed him.