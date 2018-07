UK lawmaker Dominic Raab (R) leaves the official residence of Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday, July 9. EFE-EPA/Rick Findler

UK Prime Minister Theresa May (L) welcomes Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to No. 10 Downing Street on Monday, July 9. EFE-EPA/RICK FINDLER

Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday named a Conservative Party politician who supported the Remain position in the 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union to replace the staunchly pro-Brexit Boris Johnson as the United Kingdom's top diplomat.

After six years running the health ministry, Jeremy Hunt, who calls himself a convert to Brexit, succeeds Johnson as foreign secretary.