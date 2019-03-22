Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a press briefing at the end of article 50 session at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, Mar. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Brussels, Mar 21 (efe-epa) - The conditional extension of the Article 50 process to postpone the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union agreed with the European Council on Thursday means that British members of parliament must choose between supporting the government’s Brexit deal or participating in upcoming European parliamentary elections, the British prime minister said.

The agreement by the 27 remaining EU members would postpone Brexit, initially set for Mar. 29, until May 22, provided that the British parliament approves Theresa May’s proposal, which has already been rejected twice, in a vote next week. If the House again rejects her deal, Britain would have until Apr. 12 to come up with an alternative plan.