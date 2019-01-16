EU and Union flags are flown outside the houses of parliament in London, Britain, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A handout video-grabbed still image from a video made available by UK parliament's parliamentary recording unit showing British Prime Minister Theresa May after the result of the Brexit vote was announced at the parliament late Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT

The United Kingdom's Conservative Party government was on Wednesday braced for a vote of no confidence against it a day after the prime minister suffered a historic defeat in parliament when lawmakers roundly rejected her Brexit plan.

Theresa May's proposal for the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, the result of two years of negotiations with Brussels, was rejected by a majority of 230 lawmakers in the House of Commons, the lower chamber of parliament, meaning 432 members voted against it, while only 202 backed it; the worst defeat for a sitting executive in the country's democratic era.