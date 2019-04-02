British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday announced that she will request a new extention for Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, thus hoping to push the date for Brexit past April 12, but she said she wants the extension to be as short as possible to try and agree with the political opposition on a mutually acceptable way to leave the EU.

May appeared before the media at her official residence at No. 10 Downing Street after an extraordinary meeting lasting more than seven hours with her Cabinet to try and break up the logjam blocking the Brexit process.